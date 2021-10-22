129 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 5 New Cases In Managed Isolation; More Than 41,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

22 October

There are 129new community cases today; 120 are in Auckland and nine are in the Waikato. As at 9am today, 64 of these cases are linked, of whom 25 are household contacts, and 65 remain unlinked with investigations continuing to help determine their connection tothe currentoutbreak.

Cases Number of new community cases 129 Number of new cases identified at the border Five Location of new community cases Auckland (120) Waikato (9) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,299 (1,366 of whom have recovered); Waikato 73 (12 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 2,389 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 48 of yesterday’s 102 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 54 of yesterday’s 102 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 64 of today’s 129 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 65 of today’s 129 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,115 (in the current cluster) (195 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 51 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (18); Auckland (24); Waikato (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 5090 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)* 173 out of 3,275 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,319 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 82% Percentage with at least one test result 75% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 396 (as at 10am 22 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,870,822 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 27,831 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,763 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,215 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,516,515; 1st doses: 3,614,484 (86%); 2nd doses: 2,902,031 (69%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 41,294; 1st doses: 10,066; 2nd doses: 31,228 Māori 1st doses: 387,290 (68%); 2nd doses: 268,989 (47%) Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 234,012 (82%); 2nd doses: 176,919 (62%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,346,051; 1st doses: 1,282,360 (89%); 2nd doses: 1,063,691 (74%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 12,623: 1st doses: 2,604, 2nd doses: 10,019 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,312,957 Poster scans (total) 447,458,826 Manual diary entries (total) 18,732,554 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,483,429

* a previously reported border case has now been reclassified as historical

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 9 October Singapore Direct flight Day 10 / routine Auckland 13 October Full travel history to be obtained Day 6 / routine Auckland 16 October Full travel history to be obtained Day 5 / routine Auckland 16 October Russia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland 20 October Full travel history to be obtained Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Update on Waikato case who travelled to Hawke’s Bay

Public health officials in the Waikato are continuing to investigate a local case who travelled to Hawke’s Bay before returning a positive COVID-19 result.

One location of interest, Kmart Napier, has been identified and anyone there between 3:53pm – 5:13 pm on Friday 15 October is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received and they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

No further locations of interest in Hawke’s Bay have been identified but locals are asked to please keep checking the Ministry of Health’s website.

There have been no positive detections for COVID-19 in the most recent wastewater samples collected from Hastings (19 and 20 October), Napier (18 and 20 October), and Wairoa (15 and 19 October). Further samples from these sites will be collected next week.

Waikato update

There are nine new cases to report today in the Waikato region, all have been contacted and confirmed linked to existing cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region, associated with this outbreak, to 73. At this time, there are four cases in Waikato that are deemed unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help determine any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

We are urging anyone in Waikato – in particular, people in Te Awamutu – to get tested if they have symptoms.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Waikato DHB website

, with testing available throughout Labour Weekend.

Yesterday there were 4,476 swabs taken across the region. Vaccination rates in Waikato also remained steady yesterday with 3,406 people receiving a dose – of these vaccinations, 1,040 were first doses, and a further 2,366 were second doses.

Auckland suburbs of interest

As the outbreak is now more dispersed, testing in Auckland is now focused on areas with higher positivity rates and where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

One suburb of interest with a high positivity rate of more than 7% is Redvale, on the North Shore. At this stage, no recorded cases in Redvale have been linked to last weekend’s well-reported party.

We are asking Redvale residents with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested as soon as possible, even if they are vaccinated. We are also encouraging testing in New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale and Bayswater.

Testing is available at:

· Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield,Wairau Valley – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

· North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am – 4.30pm

· Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am – 6.30pm

· Health New Lynn, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn – open 8.30am – 4.30pm

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics. The locations of these can be found on

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

We still want everyone in Auckland to get a test if they have any symptoms – even those who are full vaccinated or with very mild symptoms should get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

Vaccination reminder

We would like to remind people that they can get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine any time from three weeks after they get their first. This will ensure they get the high protection that full vaccination provides as soon as possible.

We recommend those who have had their first dose of the vaccine but haven’t yet booked their second to do so by logging on to

bookmyvaccine.nz

or calling 0800 28 29 26.

Next update

Over the long weekend, the Ministry’s COVID-19 updates will be via the 1pm media releases. At this stage, the next press conference is expected to be on Tuesday, 26 October.

