Women missing in the Hunua Ranges found

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Area Commander Counties Manukau South, Inspector Joe Hunter:

The two women missing in the Hunua Ranges have now been located safe and

well.

Two local men heard the pair were missing, armed with local knowledge they

went looking and located the women.

They were found 10 kilometres North-east from the start point of their tramp.

The two are likely to have walked between twenty and thirty kilometres

through dense bush over the past 24 hours.

They were flown out by Eagle the Police Helicopter, both are uninjured.

Police would like to thank the community for providing information and

support.

