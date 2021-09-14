on With 1.5 million vaccinations in Tāmaki Makaurau, Mayor Goff calls for Aucklanders to keep up the good work

Comments Off on With 1.5 million vaccinations in Tāmaki Makaurau, Mayor Goff calls for Aucklanders to keep up the good work

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff says Auckland achieving 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses is a milestone to be celebrated and encourages everyone to keep up the momentum and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Thank you to every Aucklander who has stepped up to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” he says.

“With over 1 million first doses administered in Auckland and over 500,000 second doses, we are collectively reducing the risk that COVID-19 will be able to spread in our communities.

“We need to keep up this momentum. Please don’t wait to get vaccinated—book today or you can just turn up the Trusts Arena centre or the Airport Park and Ride drive-through centre.

“If you have booked a dose for October or later this month, you can go to bookmyvaccine.nz and rebook for this week. And if you know someone who isn’t yet vaccinated, talk to them and encourage them to book their vaccine as soon as possible.

“There is plenty of capacity in the system, with around 220,000 doses available for Auckland this week. Let’s aim to surpass our current record of 190,000 in a week.

“By getting vaccinated, you are helping to protect yourself from COVID-19, keeping your family and your community safe and reducing the risk of further lockdowns.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url