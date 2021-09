Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 September

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 0mm 52.5mm Waitākere Ranges 0mm 31.5mm

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 76.13% Yesterday: 75.99% Normal for this time of year: 89.9%

Water consumption:

Target for September 2021: 410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 370 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 367 million litres

