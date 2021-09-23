Water Supply Update For 23 O Mahuru / September.
Press Release – Watercare Services
Morning update:
As at 8:25am total dam storage is at 81.9% full. In the last 24 hours we have had 50-65mm of rain in the Waitākere catchment and between 70 to 100mm in the Hunua catchment. Please follow up with Maxine Clayton for any media queries on the overnight rain: Maxine.clayton@water.co.nz
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|14mm
|62.5mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|19.5mm
|45mm
Dam storage (in total):n to
|Today:
|79.80%
|Yesterday:
|79.51%
|Normal for this time of year:
|90.4%
Water consumption:
|Target for September 2021:
|410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|385 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|378 million litres
Please see our weekly water supply update for more information.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url