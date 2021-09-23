Water Supply Update For 23 O Mahuru / September.

Press Release – Watercare Services

Morning update:

As at 8:25am total dam storage is at 81.9% full. In the last 24 hours we have had 50-65mm of rain in the Waitākere catchment and between 70 to 100mm in the Hunua catchment. Please follow up with Maxine Clayton for any media queries on the overnight rain: Maxine.clayton@water.co.nz

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 14mm 62.5mm Waitākere Ranges 19.5mm 45mm

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 79.80% Yesterday: 79.51% Normal for this time of year: 90.4%

Water consumption:

Target for September 2021: 410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 385 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 378 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update for more information.

