Press Release – Vertiv

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

The Vertiv™ Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is now available in Southeast Asia,

Australia and New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand [September 14, 2021] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled new additions to its portfolio of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with lithium-ion battery options for the Vertiv™ Edge line-interactive UPS family.

With ranges from 1500 – 3000VA in tower and rack-mount convertible designs, the Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is available across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The rack/tower models are currently available at a promotional price similar to competitive VRLA systems.

Compared with valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium-ion batteries have up to 3x longer life, perform with greater efficiencies at higher temperatures, are smaller, lighter and deliver longer runtimes. The Vertiv Edge UPS Lithium-Ion family provides up to 10 minutes of battery backup at full load, as opposed to approximately 3-5 minutes for a standard UPS with VRLA batteries.

“The benefits of lithium-ion UPS batteries are something that cannot be ignored, especially for customers that are managing multiple IT locations or branches. Lithium-ion technology offers improved reliability and efficiency, a longer lifespan and smaller footprint, while also providing lower total cost of ownership compared to VRLA batteries. Across Asia, we are seeing an uptick in interest in UPS systems that contain lithium-ion batteries,” said Andy Liu, director of integrated rack solutions for Vertiv Asia.

The Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS is ideal for the healthcare, banking, education, retail and government industries. It comes with a standard five-year warranty on the electronics and battery. It is accompanied by a range of start-up and on-site service options. Vertiv also offers a Trade-In program that includes removal, recycling and disposal of old UPS systems when replacing them with a Vertiv™ UPS.

The Vertiv™ Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is supported by Vertiv™ Power Insight software, available as a free download on Vertiv’s website. Vertiv Power Insight allows users to easily monitor and manage up to 100 rack power distribution units (rPDUs) and UPS systems, with shutdown protection for individual and virtual servers, providing increased visibility and better management of multiple edge locations. The new version of Vertiv Power Insight provides VMware vCenter plugin, to streamline power management and availability.

The Vertiv™ Edge UPS can also be integrated with the Vertiv™ VE Rack for a standardised IT infrastructure that can be deployed across various edge IT locations.

For information on using lithium-ion batteries with single-phase UPS systems, download the Vertiv white paper, The Advantages of Using Lithium-Ion Batteries as A Backup Power Source in Single-Phase UPS Applications for Remote and Edge Data Centres. For more information on the Vertiv Edge Lithium-ion and other UPS systems from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url