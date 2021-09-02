Update – Incident At Auckland Quarantine Facility

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police in full PPE have arrested a man who was located at an Ōtāhuhu

address after escaping a quarantine facility earlier today, and have taken

him into custody.

The man has been charged under the Health Order with failing to comply with

order (Covid-19) and he has appeared in the Auckland District Court via a

contactless video link this afternoon.

A judge has bailed him to return to a managed quarantine facility.

The man’s family have been extremely cooperative with Police and we thank

them for this.

Attributed to a Police spokesperson.

