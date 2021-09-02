Update – Incident At Auckland Quarantine Facility
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police in full PPE have arrested a man who was located at an Ōtāhuhu
address after escaping a quarantine facility earlier today, and have taken
him into custody.
The man has been charged under the Health Order with failing to comply with
order (Covid-19) and he has appeared in the Auckland District Court via a
contactless video link this afternoon.
A judge has bailed him to return to a managed quarantine facility.
The man’s family have been extremely cooperative with Police and we thank
them for this.
Attributed to a Police spokesperson.
