Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today.

“Cabinet’s decision allows organisations and communities key to the Emissions Reduction Plan’s success to focus on getting through the worst of the COVID outbreak before engaging with the plan,” James Shaw said.

“The plan will be developed with input from Iwi/Māori, Pacific communities, business, NGOs, local government, and communities all over the country. Notifying them now of our timeline for consultation gives them time to prepare the resources they need to engage fully.

“It is only right to make sure everyone has the chance to contribute without the additional challenge of keeping people safe while the country is at different alert levels, especially those in Auckland who are still at level 4.

“It also allows the Government to align the final plan with Budget 2022, so people can see how its delivery will be supported through Government investment.

“The final Emissions Reduction Plan will set out the policies and strategies Aotearoa New Zealand will take to meet the country’s first ever emissions budget. It will also set the direction for how future emissions budgets will be met,” James Shaw said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url