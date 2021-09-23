Comments Off on The Human Kind Announce Video Premiere In Line With Mental Health Awareness Week

Press Release – NicNak Media

The Human Kind have announced they will release the video for ‘Ready To Live’ on Monday September 27 at 7.30pm in line with the start of Mental Health Awareness week.

Alongside the ‘Ready To Live’ video, they will also preview a new video each night at 7.30pm from Monday September 27 for the duration of the Mental Health Awareness week, concluding with the final video upload at 7.30pm on Sunday October 3.

Premiering via social media on Monday September 27 at 7.30pm, the ‘Ready To Live’ video is about connecting with Papatuanuku and our earthly origins and following human evolution from embryo into existence, and eventually into thriving as a human being.

“All the videos have been lovingly created by members of The Human Kind and will be also screened at our live shows in sync with the live music and songs, creating an immersive audio visual experience,” says Chrissy Diamond, spokesperson for The Human Kind collective.

The Human Kind will also share a candid Q&A on their own mental health journeys and about what the week means to them and why they’re putting their support behind it. This will commence at 7.30pm on Tuesday September 28.

The Human Kind have also confirmed new dates for their live show, Solacium, with all profit going to the Mental Health Foundation.

The live shows will take place at The Auckland Art Gallery, 1.00pm Saturday November 13, a free event; The Pah Homestead on Thursday November 25 at 7.00pm; and the Lopdell Theatre in Titirangi at 7.00pm, Saturday December 4.

The collective largely have gained strength through their own mental health challenges and are now turning pain into purpose through the creative vision of The Human Kind.

“The Human Kind believe in the holistic principles of Kotahitanga and Whanaungatanga, the interconnectedness of all things without discrimination,” says Diamond.

“Encompassing these principles, our vision combines music and images in events that bring people together, connect with their emotions in an immersive, interactive, four-dimensional way through sight, sound, space and time. The music and images showcased in our events also aim to promote the four aspects of wellbeing expressed in Hauora; physical, mental/emotional, social and spiritual,”

To watch all upcoming content next week follow The Human Kind on Facebook, Instagram or at their Website

Listen to The Human Kind’s single, ‘Ready To Live’ HERE or HERE. Tickets for the upcoming live shows in November and December are on sale now, ticket links below.

The Human Kind – ‘Solacium’:

The Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland:

1.00pm, Saturday, November 13 -Free show

The Pah Homestead, Auckland:

7.00pm, Thursday November 25 – tickets $25

The Lopdell House Theatre (Titirangi):

7.00pm, Saturday December 4 – tickets $25

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

