Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival Splits Into Two Vibrant Events – October 2021 And February 2022

Te Tairawhiti Arts Festival

As a result of the extended COVID 19 restrictions in Auckland and their impact on movement around the country, Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival is moving a selection of shows and events to a brand-new, additional Summer spot from 3 to 13 February.

A proudly locally focused festival will still envelop Tūranganui-a-kiwa from 8 to 17 October, opening at galleries, locations and venues under the alert level restrictions at the time and celebrating the region’s rich artistic talent, creative taonga, and many stories.

With a programme already rich with local artists, creativity and storytelling, the October 2021 Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival will still be a vibrant celebration of the arts. Events include:

CEO and Artistic Director Tama Waipara says, “Our October programme is about celebrating the home fires and the heart of our festival – our local artists and creatives. Te Ara i Whiti showcases creative excellence in a transformative trail of light works that can only have come from Te Tairāwhiti. The fact that there are so many galleries and community led kaupapa involved in this year’s festival is hugely exciting.”

The events moving to February’s summer celebration, and their new dates, are listed below.

La Vie En Rose – 3 Feb

– 3 Feb Hīhi – A Song of Place – 4 Feb

– 4 Feb Deva Mahal – 5 Feb

– 5 Feb Louis Baker – 10 Feb

– 10 Feb Anna Coddington and Julia Deans – 8 Feb

– 8 Feb All That Glitters is Gizzy – 8 and 9 Feb

– 8 and 9 Feb Homecoming Queens – 9 Feb

– 9 Feb Dragons Diva Den – 4 and 5 Feb

– 4 and 5 Feb Black Sea Golden Ladder with Troy Kingi and Delaney Davidson – 11 Feb

– 11 Feb The F Word with Tami Neilson – 12 Feb

– 12 Feb The Festival Club and Garden Bar will be open throughout

will be open throughout Sunshine Soul Sessions will schedule a second performance – 13 Feb

Waipara says, “We have worked alongside each of the artists involved in the Festival to reschedule a beautiful line-up for February which will see a summer celebration led by music. Kicking off with the world premiere of Hihī – A Song of Place and followed by an explosion of exceptional music and cabaret at our Festival Club and Garden Bar. I think we will all have earned some time in the sun by then.”

Ticket holders for all postponed shows will be contacted directly, by 30 September.

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival stories are drawn from the expanse of the entire East Cape – linked by whenua and whakapapa, across the motu and the world.

For more information, please visit www.tetairawhitiartsfestival.nz

