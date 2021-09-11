Te Ariki Poulgrain Arrested

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police.

Police have now located Te Ariki Poulgrain, who escaped from Corrections custody on 30 June 2021.

Since his escape Police have been making a number of enquiries to locate the 23-year-old and he was arrested at an address in Ōtara today.

He will face a charge of escapes custody and is expected to appear in Auckland District Court via AVL on Monday 13 September 2021.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police are not able to comment further.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url