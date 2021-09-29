Tāmaki Makaurau And Upper Hauraki Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, four people have been charged with a

total of four offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm

yesterday (28 September 2021).

Of these, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one was for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a

Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, four people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1,142 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and

Upper Hauraki.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday September 28, a total of 344,901 vehicles have now

been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern

boundaries, with a total of 5769 vehicles having been turned around.

22,256 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday and 245 of those

vehicles were turned around.

A total of 56 out of 4305 vehicles were turned away at the Northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 189 vehicles out of 17,951 were turned around at

the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 12,413 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 553 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 47 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url