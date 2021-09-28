Tāmaki Makaurau And Upper Hauraki Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, four people have been charged with a total of four offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (27 September 2021).

Of these, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one was for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, four people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1,052 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday September 27, a total of 322,645 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 5524 vehicles having been turned around.

21491 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 303 of those vehicles were turned around.

A total of 58 out of 4312 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 245 vehicles out of 17179 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 11578 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 506 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 56 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url