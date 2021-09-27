Tāmaki Makaurau And Upper Hauraki Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are generally pleased with the compliance shown by the majority of Auckland following the city’s first weekend at Alert Level 3.

Only a small minority of people have been found to have been breaching the rules.

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, four people have been charged with a total of four offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (26 September 2021).

Of these, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one was for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, two people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 935 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday September 26, a total of 301,154 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 5221 vehicles having been turned around.

Just 9234 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 318 of those vehicles were turned around.

A total of 76 out of 1650 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 242 vehicles out of 7584 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints

As at 11.59pm last night, 10562 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 450 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 18 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

