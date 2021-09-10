Comments Off on Take Your Home Cinema Experience To A New Dimension With Sony’s New Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2ch HT-A5000 Soundbar

Press Release – Sony New Zealand Limited

Experience multi-directional sound thanks to Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround

Upgrade your sound experience with optional speakers

Enjoy a sound experience that adapts to suit your room with Sound Field Optimisation

Experience an immersive audio-visual experience when connected to Sony TVs with Acoustic Centre Sync

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND- 10 September 2021 – Sony today added to its soundbar range with the introduction of the HT-A5000. This 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos® soundbar lets you enjoy the thrill of the cinema in your own home thanks to Sony’s renowned audio technology, including Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround.

Great surround sound at your fingertips

The HT-A5000 features Vertical Surround Engine, Sony’s advanced surround sound technology. Experience the excitement of the big screen at home, thanks to the support of audio formats like Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®. The front speakers and up-firing speakers, combined with Sony’s unique signal processing, reproduce “vertical” audio, meaning the HT-A5000 soundbar can position sound in a vertical space. You can experience overhead sound without the need for in-ceiling speakers and enjoy a realistic, multi-dimensional sound, making film nights with your family even more fun.

The HT-A5000 also features S-Force PRO Front Surround to make an even wider horizontal sound field. It uses the front X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Sony’s unique digital sound field processing technology to virtually reproduce a large and immersive sound field horizontally.

Surround sound perfect for your room

To enjoy an even more personalised and immersive sound experience, the HT-A5000 comes with Sound Field Optimisation. The HT-A5000, with built-in microphones intelligently measures the height and width of the room, as well as the position of the optional subwoofer and rear speakers and optimises the sound to perfectly fit to your room layout. With the HT-A5000, you can enjoy Sound Field Optimisation with or without optional speakers, simply activate the simple calibration process during initial set up or from the home menu.

Enjoy high quality sound

Powerful speakers in the HT-A5000 work together to deliver clear, wide-ranging sound. The HT-A5000 comes with a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass and two up-firing speakers that reflect sound off the ceiling for immersive overhead audio.

The soundbar also features two side beam tweeters that bounce sound off the side walls and expand surround sound to give you an immersive experience that goes beyond the size of your TV.

The up-firing speakers, built-in dual subwoofer and front speakers feature Sony’s unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit. The unique rectangular shape maximises the area of the speaker diaphragm, as well as increases the sound pressure for punchier bass and greater vocal clarity.

Experience music like the artist intended

The HT-A5000 is also great for music lovers. You can enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio or discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio for a truly immersive music experience, as real as if you are there at a live concert. You can enjoy 360 Reality Audio on Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL. The HT-A5000 also features DSEE ExtremeTM, which uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital files in real time, which restores the high-range sound that is lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

You can listen to music easily on the HT-A5000, which works with Spotify ConnectTM, Chromecast built-in™, Apple Airplay 2, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi. You can stream your favourite music with just a tap on your phone, meaning your whole family can easily enjoy the high-quality listening experience that the HT-A5000 provides.

Entertainment with added realism

The HT-A5000 creates vivid scenes full of real-life colour and depth. All of the original picture quality is preserved when played through the HT-A5000, so you’ll be completely immersed in movies. Gaming and movies are much more thrilling and realistic as HT-A5000 supports all the latest formats such as 8K HDR, 4K 120fps and Dolby Vision®.

Enjoy extra deep bass and surround sound with optional speakers

Adding an optional subwoofer to your system to handle low frequencies allows the system to reproduce sound with greater impact and power than before. Designed to bring out deeper bass, more voice clarity and extra fidelity in everything you listen to. The SA-SW5 optional subwoofer features 300W of deep, rich bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. The SA-SW3 optional subwoofer features 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. The SA-RS3S optional rear speakers deliver 100W of wider surround sound and can also be mounted on to walls.

Best with Sony TVs

Paired with compatible BRAVIA™ TVs, the HT-A5000 brings you an immersive audio-visual experience with Sony’s best picture and sound quality making the HT-A5000 the perfect accompaniment to your BRAVIA TV. With Acoustic Centre Sync using the cable supplied with the HT-A5000, the TV becomes the centre speaker meaning that action and sound are precisely aligned so your viewing becomes much more immersive. You’ll hear dialogue from exactly where the character is standing in the scene. Everything links up perfectly when connected to the new range of BRAVIA TVs. With Integrated UI, the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Setting menu.

A premium design and easy to use soundbar that is perfect for your home

The HT-A5000 has a premium minimalist Omnidirectional Block design with sophisticated rounded edges. Setting it up couldn’t be easier thanks to HDMI eARC, Optical-in and USB port. The HT-A5000 also works with your favourite voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition, just add the soundbar to your speaker group using the Google Home app and all you have to do is speak to your Google Assistant device – whether you want to start playing music, change the volume or many other functions.

Price & Availability

The HT-A5000 will be available in New Zealand from March 2022. Pricing at SRP $1399.95 NZD.

