Steel & Tube Offers $150 Staff Incentive For Vaccination

New Zealand’s leading steel solutions provider, Steel & Tube is encouraging its employees to get vaccinated, offering $150 either in cash, Kiwisaver contribution, or Steel & Tube shares to all employees who are fully vaccinated by mid-November 2021.

The company believes there are compelling reasons for employees to get on board with vaccination.

Aside from the obvious and proven reduction in death rates, the company highlights that vaccination reduces the risk for our most vulnerable, the pressure on our health system and the risk of future lockdowns such as that currently affecting its business in Auckland.

CEO Mark Malpass says: “We believe a fully vaccinated workforce will create a safer workplace for our team and customers. We’ve got an interest in having high vaccine rates so it’s one way we can play our part in helping accelerate the uptake.”

Those employees who opt for $150 in Steel & Tube shares, will receive the shares on-market through Sharesies.

Mark said: “Our ambition is to get the whole of Steel & Tube vaccinated and therefore we are doing all we can to encourage our team.”

The company initially started running weekly draws for one of four $50 vouchers for those who were happy to volunteer their vaccine status, with a great response from across their national network. The new $150 incentive scheme takes this commitment another step further.

