Spare a thought for those performing COVID testing

Spare a thought for those health professionals performing COVID testing during the Auckland lockdown.As the Auckland level 4 lockdown reaches the 5th week, spare a thought for all the essential health professionals who continue to perform in trying conditions. In particular, all those involved in the chain of COVID sampling, testing and reporting of results. From the nursing staff taking the samples, to the courier drivers transporting the samples, and the diagnostic laboratories processing and reporting the results, this has been an effective and cohesive testing chain.

“This has been the one part of the elimination strategy that has proved both effective and efficient. The data from this outstanding work has provided the backbone for the contact tracing process within the Auckland public health units”, says Terry Taylor the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) President.

“To have tested over 400,000 COVID samples in the past month from the Auckland region alone is a monumental effort and a testament to an outstanding and efficient medical laboratory workforce”, says Taylor.

“Spare a thought for those in the Auckland medical laboratories who are going above and beyond around the clock to help stop the spread of this elusive delta variant”, says Taylor.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is in the fortunate situation of having a cohesive and functional diagnostic laboratory workforce that has once again stepped up to this challenge”.

The speed and efficiency of the full genome sequencing has given the additional reassurance and context to assist in linking of the cases. The ability to quickly mobilize additional surveillance testing capacity for essential workers crossing provincial borders is also assisting the public health response. As with each testing surge, there are new learnings and initiatives taken on board and as medical scientists we are always looking at ways to improve and streamline our performance.

There are a number of different health professionals involved in ensuring an effective surge testing response. The NZIMLS would like to acknowledge the continuing work under constant pressure of the medical laboratory workforce in the Auckland region, and of all associated health professionals assisting during this trying time.

