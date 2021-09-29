Sky Tower Pulses Red For World Heart Day

Press Release – SKYCITY

Tonight, Wednesday 29th September, the top of the Sky Tower will pulse red to mimic a heartbeat for World Heart Day.

The Heart Foundation is committed to supporting research so they can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life for the 170,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

Today the Heart Foundation have also announced $4.1 million of funding for heart research and specialist training for New Zealand cardiologists in 2021, bringing the total awarded by the charity since its formation in 1968, to more than $82 million dollars.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland CBD and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

