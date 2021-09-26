Sky Tower Lights For Mental Health Awareness Week

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

In support of the Mental Health Foundation’s annual Mental Health Awareness Week, tomorrow night the Sky Tower will go swirl in dynamic blues.

This year the theme is ‘take time to kōrero / mā te kōrero, ka ora’ which is about connecting with people in our lives and creating a space for conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url