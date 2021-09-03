Serious incident in New Lynn
Police are responding to a serious incident in the New Lynn area this
afternoon.
This incident is still unfolding at this time. However, Police can confirm
that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and inured multiple people.
Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene.
As the situation is still unfolding, Police will provide further information
as soon as it is available.
