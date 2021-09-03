on Serious incident in New Lynn

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a serious incident in the New Lynn area this

afternoon.

This incident is still unfolding at this time. However, Police can confirm

that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and inured multiple people.

Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene.

As the situation is still unfolding, Police will provide further information

as soon as it is available.

