Serious Crash, North Road, Clevedon – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash between two vehicles on

North Road in Clevedon.

The crash was reported just before 5pm. At this stage Police can report that

two people are in a critical condition.

Emergency services are still at the scene and updates on any additional

injuries will be provided once they are available.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be examining the scene.

North Road is currently closed between Maraetai-Coast Road and Mark Williams

Drive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while cordons remain in place.

An investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url