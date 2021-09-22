Seismic Accelerates Digital Enablement For New Zealand Businesses, Workers With Local Partnerships

Press Release – Seismic

Partners with NZ-based Fresh Perspective Sales and Jumping Fox to empower sellers, marketers to optimise customer experience in the digital economy

Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand – September 22, 2021 – Seismic, the global leader in sales enablement, today announced it has expanded its New Zealand (NZ) presence to support the transformation of sales and marketing teams, and enable the nation’s employers to focus on upskilling their workforces to overcome a digital skills shortage. The company has also signed NZ-based specialist consultancies, Fresh Perspective Sales (FPS) and Jumping Fox Interactive, as its first two local partners.

Seismic is a sales and marketing enablement software platform powered by automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. It provides advanced digital tools that deliver granular insights to enable NZ companies and their employees to better understand their customers, boost alignment across their business, inform strategy, and increase profits.

As part of its go-to-market strategy for NZ, Seismic is targeting industries including banking and financial services (BFSI), hi-tech, manufacturing, utilities and healthcare, where organisations are facing heightened pressure to overhaul their sales, marketing, and customer service functions.

“New Zealand is a hotbed for local innovation via advanced technology investment, which has accelerated the nation’s position as a digital economy. In this environment, it is crucial organisations not only give their employees digital tools to transform how they work, but support the continued upskilling of their employees on-the-job,” said Heather Cook, Vice-President Asia-Pacific (APAC), Seismic.

With local IT and technology spend forecast to grow by 5.7 per cent in 2021[1], Seismic also sees significant opportunity to support the increasing number of NZ companies which have completed Customer Relationship Management (CRM) transformations. These organisations have now established a ‘single customer view,’ and Seismic provides the digital enablement layer to optimise every customer interaction.

Customers of Seismic also have immediate access to learning programs, practice scenarios and coaching plans following Seismic’s recent acquisition of Lessonly.

Commenting on Seismic’s new local partnerships, Cook said, “Teaming with FPS and Jumping Fox adds multiple decades of trusted, on-the-ground expertise to Seismic’s comprehensive enablement platform, ensuring joint customers can drive productivity and increase return on investment, all the while fostering ongoing professional development for their frontline teams.”

According to Andrew Seerden, Director at Fresh Perspective Sales (FPS), “It’s now more critical than ever to have a detailed understanding into customer engagement behaviours, and turning that data into actionable insights to deliver a better client experience. It’s about using those insights to inform sellers’ and marketers’ next best action and tailor conversations to each customer. Together with Seismic, FPS is now able to help B2B customers shorten their sales cycles, automatically provide customised insights at the right time, and ultimately drive faster and more profitable sales alongside revenue predictability.”

Nick Fox, Founder and CEO at Jumping Fox, said, “The sales role has been remarkably immune to the disruption that digitalisation has wrought around it. That’s now changed, and revenue leaders now recognise just how critical it is to transform sales teams to better align with the broader business and to the demands of 21st century buyers. A foundational aspect of doing this well is enabling the new role effectively. We’ve been watching the sales enablement space carefully for a while, and partnered with Seismic for its experience at doing this across even the most complex organisations. We also have a shared vision for reforming the sales role as it needs to be in today’s environment, to create better alignment with customer requirements, as well as business stakeholders.”

Seismic is seeking additional consulting, referral, implementation and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships with companies that provide services around its platform’s broader value stack. This includes NZ companies that specialise in buyer journey mapping, sales strategy, sales redesign, go-to-market strategy, optimisation, and content. Learn more about Seismic’s Partner Edge program here.

NZ is Seismic’s second expansion in Asia-Pacific (APAC), having launched in-region via Australia in August 2017.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping make sales teams better by becoming more productive and engaging with buyers in a compelling way. Seismic’s platform provides continuous guidance to improve behavior, content, and skills to win more deals and deliver better experiences. Nearly 2,000 organisations including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their enablement platform of choice. Seismic integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

[1] Gartner, 2021

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url