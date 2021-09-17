School holidays remain unchanged for Auckland region

Press Release – New Zealand Government

School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This wasn’t a straightforward decision. I acknowledge the added pressure currently on parents and families in Auckland, but as Education Minister, my primary concern has to be the effects on children’s education and wellbeing and on the good running of our schools.

“Keeping the holidays as they are will avoid disrupting the plans already in place for students, families and educators, including curriculum and activity planning and families planning their holidays, and will reduce anxiety.

“It also means we don’t have to extend the length of term four, when fatigue among students is at its highest at the end of a school year.

“It has the added advantage of there being higher vaccination levels among students aged 12 and over when they return to the classroom, which principals have advised is important for student mental health and wellbeing.

“I’d like to thank all the students, parents and teachers who have shown resilience and flexibility to continue learning from home this term, and the concerted efforts of all Aucklanders to stop the spread of Delta,” Chris Hipkins said.

