Save The Date – Synthony Is Back To Get The Bowl Pumping!

The Bowl of Brooklands is set to bounce when Synthony brings its classic dance party back to Taranaki on 5 February 2022.

Over 7,000 people packed into the Bowl earlier this year as Synthony’s first outdoor show brought in their largest ever crowd, and the beats will again take over the iconic venue for the grand finale of the Synthony NZ tour.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Synthony back for another night of epic doof doof at Pukekura Park’s Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth, one of the world’s best outdoor venues. The energy Synthony brought to the Bowl last year was electric and we’re set for another summer of sizzle in Taranaki with the Festival of Lights, L.A.B and global icon Lorde,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

A limited number of exclusive presale tickets will be available online only on Tuesday 12 October from 10am until 11.59pm, Wednesday 13 October (or until allocation runs out).

Warning – this is not an orchestra as you know it! Expect an energised journey down dance music’s memory lane, accompanied by spectacular lights, lasers and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Combining dance music that spans generations with the full might of the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, Synthony in the Bowl hosts exclusive new electronic anthems, New Zealand talent and two brand-new sets.

The show will be hosted by leading female New Zealand DJ AROHA, with a live set by KÉDU CARLÖ, a DJ set by ZM’s Clint Roberts & George FM’s SIN, plus special guest performances by Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Nate Dousand, Bella Kalolo, Georgia Lines, Juju Lipps & Lewis McCallum.

From the early afternoon, fans can groove their way into the sunset enjoying tracks from the likes of Avicii, Wilkinson, Bob Sinclair, Dizziee Rascal, Fisher, Eric Prydz.

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive, added: “As the regional event partner, we’re proud to bring vibrant events like Synthony to the region to add to another stellar summer line-up. Our diversified events portfolio will create a real buzz in the region, and give a much needed boost to our retailers, accommodation, activity and hospitality providers.”

Bowl of Brooklands Fast Facts:

· The Bowl of Brooklands is Taranaki’s largest and most iconic concert venue.

· Situated within the award-winning Pukekura Park, the Bowl is a natural amphitheatre with a permanent stage over the lake.

· This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac and Cat Stevens.

· Last year the venue had a massive summer season, with almost 60,000 people chilling out to gigs by L.A.B, Six60, Synthony and Crowded House.

Ticketing Fast Facts:

· A limited number of exclusive presale tickets are available online only on Tuesday 12 October from 10am until 11.59pm, Wednesday 13 October (or until allocation exhausted).

· Sign up to the NPEV database at npeventvenues.nz for presale access.

· Tickets from $89 + fees

· Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday 14 October and can be purchased from the TSB Showplace box office, over the phone on 0800 TICKETEK, or online at ticketek.co.nz.

About Synthony:

In January 2021, SYNTHONY hosted its largest ever crowd at the Bowl of Brooklands, a milestone for the company as they expanded to a much bigger and more exciting show than ever before. With a reception beyond comprehensible, it left no doubt in the minds of SYNTHONY that the show would return in 2022. Fans of the show have been making enormous noise for the anticipated return of SYNTHONY at the Bowl of Brooklands.

A breath-taking fusion of electronic dance anthems, live orchestra, DJs, vocalists, and immersive visuals. Imagine, the biggest global dance tracks performed by a Symphony Orchestra, DJs and vocalists, complete with a mesmerising laser light show and full LED visuals, transporting you back to the dance floor.

In 2017, Synthony made its stunning debut at the Auckland Town Hall with a sell-out audience. A truly unique and immersive experience, Synthony leverages the popularity of electronic dance music, but highly integrates a heroic orchestral element, all the while maintaining the integrity of the euphoric experience of a dance party.

Synthony is a unique hybrid where a theatre show feels like a nightclub! The star of the show is not just any single “trophy” talent, but the unique fusion of a sophisticated orchestra, directed by the precision of the conductor, spine tingling vocalists and world class DJs, accompanied by dynamic visuals – all work in perfect harmony. There is nothing else like it. This celebration of dance music is more than just a show… It takes the audience on a journey. A journey back through their most memorable electronic experiences, track after track, fans are taken down memory lane and celebrate dance music that is embedded into their subconscious. The value of nostalgia is underrated, and Synthony delivers nostalgia in spades.

After a sell-out tour of 5 New Zealand cities and 4 Australian cities in the 2020/21 tour, performing to over 20,000 fans combined, a milestone SYNTHONY had always dreamed of achieving, SYNTHONY is returning with a brand new show supporting the live music industry’s recovery post COVID19. Synthony will return to both New Zealand and Australia in 2021, followed by other international markets.

Synthony 2021/22 tour dates and locations:

Friday 22 October 2021, TSB Arena, Wellington; Saturday 13 November 2021, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch; Saturday 4 December 2021, Spark Arena, Auckland; Saturday 5 February 2022, Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth.

