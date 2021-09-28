SaferMe’s Contact Tracing Helps Sistema® Puts Worker Safety + Privacy First

Press Release – SaferMe

Sistema® Plastics has implemented SaferMe’s award-winning contact tracing solution to expand the company’s preventive measures to keep workers and their families safe.

Sistema® Plastics employs over 700 people at its Auckland, New Zealand facility and since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has implemented several precautions to ensure health and safety in the workplace, including staggering shifts, compartmentalizing sections of the facility and increasing cleaning and sanitation.

As New Zealand continues to mitigate the pandemic, Sistema® has partnered with SaferMe to implement their contact logging technology solution to more accurately pinpoint worker interactions so appropriate prevention measures, including testing and self-isolation, can be activated quickly if a positive COVID-19 case is detected. The SaferMe technology helps Sistema® Plastics protect the privacy of its employees as no location information collected, or personal information is stored with SaferMe.

Sistema® Plastics Chief Executive Officer, Drew Muirhead explained, “The safety of our people is our number one priority as we continue to ensure we can get essential products to consumers. SaferMe helps us keep our workers safe and our facility operational through the rapid contact logging and notification system.”

Muirhead said SaferMe would help the company mitigate COVID-19 as keeping workers safe and informed is the first line of defense to limit the threat of exposure and the potential for the virus to spread.

“New variants show why this technology is important. Any solution that helps ensure continuity and creates a workplace that workers feel safe coming to is critical,” said Muirhead.

CEO & Founder of Wellington-headquartered SaferMe, Clint van Marrewijk, praised Sistema® Plastics for their commitment to finding a worker-centric solution.

“We’re proud of helping companies like Sistema® Plastics to protect both the safety and privacy of their workers during these challenging times. We’ve been helping globally recognised brands in the United States manage COVID-19 over the past 18 months and we’re now supporting some of New Zealand’s biggest businesses as we enter a new phase in the pandemic here.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url