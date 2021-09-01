on QLDC Confirms Changes To Services At Alert Level 3

Press Release – Queenstown Lakes District Council

With Aotearoa New Zealand south of Auckland now at COVID-19 Alert Level 3 there will be minor changes in several of the services delivered by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

As under Level 4, Council’s main customer service phone line will be operating with priority given to urgent issues. Non-urgent queries can be lodged via the Snap Send Solve mobile app or by submitting a ‘fix it’ request via the QLDC website. More information about these options can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/do-it-online/contact-us-fix-it.

In addition, phone lines for Frankton, Queenstown and Wānaka libraries will be staffed between 9.00am-5.00pm Monday to Saturday for specific queries relating to library membership and access to e-library services.

Please find details about individual QLDC departments below.

Waste Management

Frankton Recycling Centre (Materials Recovery Facility) remains closed, including community drop off area.

Community green waste sites remain closed.

The landfill will continue to be available for waste transported from the transfer stations and any essential and safe services that have an existing account.

Public litter bins will continue to be serviced at a reduced frequency.

Upcoming waste events (e.g. Dr Compost) will be postponed.

Online resources have been developed for delivering Waste Education (e.g. Enviroschools and EERST) and educators are working remotely with their schools.

Requests for new bins and bin repairs will be limited to essential requests only.

Access to the Transfer Stations will continue for collection vehicles and essential services as per existing arrangements. Limited access will be provided for safe services and members of the public who are struggling with excess waste. The Transfer Stations will only be accepting waste into the pit for disposal at landfill. Areas for diversion of items such as green waste, scrap metal, and hazardous goods will not be accessible during Alert Level 3. Access to the Transfer Stations will be managed via an online booking system. The booking system has been developed to keep both staff and users of the facilities safe. We are asking users to adhere to the booking system to prevent our facilities from becoming overwhelmed. Note interactions must be contactless, so payment is by account or payWave only.

Keep track of where you have been and when; QR codes are available for scanning at the Transfer Stations and landfill.

Make a booking for the Frankton Transfer Station here: https://franktontransferstation.qldc.govt.nz.

Make a booking for the Wānaka Transfer Station here: https://wanakatransferstation.qldc.govt.nz.

Sport & Recreation and Libraries

All the district’s libraries and QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities will remain closed at Alert Level 3.

A further announcement on when these might reopen will be made before the country moves to Level 2.

While facilities are closed, our staff continue to create ways to keep our community active and connected, including free online workouts and a range of free e-library services.

Keep an eye on the Council’s website and Facebook pages (@QLDCinfo, @QLDCSportRec and @QTlakeslibraries) for updates.

Three Waters

Preventative maintenance and operational tasks will be undertaken as normal.

Reactive maintenance activities will be expanded.

Some construction activities will recommence where safe work practices and physical distancing can be maintained.

Building, Resource Consents and Planning

Site visits for building inspections and the issuing of code of compliance certificates will commence from Wednesday 1 September.

Building and Planning services (such as accepting and processing applications, issuing consents or requests for approvals) will continue as much as possible.

All non-notified resource consent applications, where a site visit was held before the lockdown period, will continue to be processed.

Notified applications where the submission period has closed, there are no submitters wishing to be heard, a site visit has been undertaken, all expert reports are completed (or don’t require further site visits), and a hearing is not required will continue to be processed.

Staff will be able to visit sites in places where a site visit was not undertaken before the lockdown period, as well as for applications received since the lockdown was implemented. Where Level 3 restrictions may restrict staff from being able to undertake and complete a site visit, staff will liaise with applicants.

We anticipate being able to proceed with notifying limited notified applications, with some exceptions. Submission periods are anticipated to be extended.

When convenient for all parties, hearings will be held over Skype or Zoom where they involve only Council, the applicant, and one or two submitters. Commissioners must have already undertaken a site visit or be comfortable that one is not required.

Pre-application meetings will occur via Skype.

The Duty Planner service remains available through Skype and email queries; however, because Skype may not be consistently reliable, please email queries with the subject line “Attention Duty Planner” to services@qldc.govt.nz.

Notified resource consents that involve a number of submitters and have a high level of community interest have been postponed until further notice. These will be reviewed upon a move to Level 2. Publicly Notified resource consents that are ready to be notified will also be reassessed under Level 2.

Applications where a s95 decision is to be made, which require expert input that requires a site visit, will not be progressed under Level 3.

Parks, Reserves and Trails

Selected maintenance to open spaces, tracks and trails, and high profile turf will proceed in line with Central Government guidelines.

Public toilets for essential workers will remain open at the same locations as in Level 4.

Closures of Parks facilities will remain in place at playgrounds, skate parks, pump tracks and Frisbee golf courses, drinking fountains, and downhill mountain biking tracks remain closed.

Public Transport

To support those who work in essential services, for medical reasons or to access the supermarket, public transport will continue to operate in the Wakatipu on a reduced timetable. Go to https://www.orc.govt.nz/public-transport/queenstown-buses for updates on this service.

Regulatory Services

Waterways officers are available for complaints about not complying with navigation safety rules (i.e. wearing life jackets on kayaks).

Recreational and other non-commercial fishing or line-fishing is allowed from shore only.

Animal control will remain active. Don’t forget to keep your dogs on a lead when out and about until we reach Level 2.

Noise Control is available to respond to complaints.

Parking officers will be available to respond to complaints.

Roading

Routine maintenance will continue as normal.

Reactive maintenance activities will be expanded.

Some construction activities will recommence where safe work practices and physical distancing can be maintained.

Updates and further details can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19 and Facebook @QLDCinfo.

