Pop-up Vaccination Centre At University Of Auckland

Press Release – University of Auckland

The University of Auckland worked with the Northern Region Health Coordination to set up a pop-up vaccination centre from Saturday 11 September to Tuesday 14 September to provide vaccinations to the 2,300 students and staff currently living in University halls of residence. It is now also open to the public and will accept walk-ins.

Eligible students and staff were invited to make a booking using a unique code. Nearly 400 staff and students were vaccinated on Saturday and from Monday the centre is open more widely, including for walk-ins.

The centre, in the Owen G. Glenn Building, is operated by staff from FMHS and approved vaccinators from the Campus Pharmacy.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url