Police Reminder This Weekend

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are urging the public to remember the COVID-19 Alert Level rules in

place across the country.

For those outside of Tāmaki Makaurau, a reminder that Alert Level 3 still

requires people to limit their movement.

Please stay local, keep your bubble exclusive and don’t forget the basics,

including social distancing and contactless protocols.

Police across the country will be maintaining high visibility and reassurance

patrols.

If you are unsure of the rules then visit the Covid19 website.

We thank communities across the country for their compliance.

Traffic volumes remain low and compliance pleasing at Tāmaki Makaurau

checkpoints

Police checkpoints operating in both north and south Auckland ran smoothly

overnight and no issues were reported.

A total of 13,720 vehicles have now been stopped at the 10 checkpoints on

Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries.

The five northern checkpoints have been in place since Northland dropped to

Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 2 September. Between then and 3:30pm on 3

September, 992 vehicles have been stopped at the northern checkpoints.

24 vehicles were turned away for non-essential travel.

Between 11.59pm on 31 August and 3.30pm on 3rd September, a total of 12,728

vehicles have been stopped at the five southern checkpoints.

444 of these vehicles were turned away for non-essential travel.

This remains less than four percent of all motorists and Police thank our

community for their compliance.

The checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around was the Southbound

checkpoint at SH1/Mercer off ramp where 164 vehicles were turned away.

Compliance figures:

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 174 people have been charged with a

total of 185 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (3 September 2021).

Of the charges filed, 124 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 38

for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 18 for Health

Act Breaches, and 5 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement

Officer.

In the same time period, 465 people were warned for 468 offences. Of the

formal warnings 198 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 153 for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 116 for Health Act

Breaches, and 1 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

As at 5pm on 3 September 2021, Police have issued a rolling total of 3,257

infringements nationwide. 2,898 of these were issued under the previous

Health Order, primarily for failing to remain at current home/residence other

than for essential personal movement.

Since the new Health Order settings for Levels 3 and 4 came into force on 1

September, 359 infringements have been issued as follows:

Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 196

Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 125

Other breaches under the new Health Order – 38

Police have now received a total of 16,046 105-online breach notifications.

9,729 were about a gathering, 4,737 were about a business, and 1,580 were

about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 10,287 Covid-19

related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (7,461) of calls were requests for information, and 2,826 were

to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

