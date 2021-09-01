Comments Off on Police pleased with compliance at checkpoints

Police pleased with compliance at checkpoints south of Auckland

The Police checkpoints south of Auckland ran smoothly overnight with limited issues.

We have five checkpoints in operation as Auckland and Northland remain in Alert Level 4 and the rest of the country in Alert Level 3.

We will have official numbers of vehicles through the checkpoints and those turned around tomorrow, but we can say the numbers were fairly low and only a small number were turned around.

Police were generally pleased with the compliance and most members of our community had the correct documentation ready to show Police.

We thank our community for this.

We are expecting more numbers through the checkpoints today but so far there are minimal wait times.

Anyone with questions about the exemption process can visit the Covid19 website(link is external).

