Police maintain visibility following west Auckland floods
Inspector Mark Fergus, Waitematā Police:
Police are reassuring west Auckland communities affected by flooding
overnight on Monday that they are there to help.
Our staff will continue to be present across affected areas to ensure the
security of residential and commercial property, as well as providing
reassurance to the community.
We would like to acknowledge members of our community, many of whom have had
to be evacuated or have had damage to their property, who have looked out for
each other or worked to help others in need.
Police have been present across impacted areas since the early hours of
Tuesday. Police have assisted other agencies in evacuating people that needed
to leave their homes.
Anyone who feels unsafe or needs to report an emergency should call 111.
Police are continuing to work closely with Auckland Emergency Management as
well as other agencies and organisations involved in the response to this
incident.
Anyone who needs additional support or information can contact Auckland
Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.
