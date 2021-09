Comments Off on Police investigating death in Manurewa

Police are investigating after a woman was located deceased at a

non-residential property in Manurewa at around 4.30pm today.

Enquiries are under way to identify the woman and establish the circumstances of her death.

A scene examination is currently taking place.

At this early stage, there is no further information available.

