Police continue to investigate baby girl’s death
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police
Police are continuing to work through their DNA phase in a bid to find the
mother of a baby girl whose body was found at a recycling facility in
Onehunga a month ago.
Detectives have been working hard to try to identify the baby girl and her
mother since the newborn was found on August 16.
Police have secured a significant amount of CCTV footage from various trucks
coming into the Recycling Plant, but are no closer to establishing what
suburb the baby girl has come from and what recycling truck she came in.
Given there was no way to determine for certain the newborn came to the
recycling facility in the blue bag she was found near, and that there are
several suburbs where such blue bags are used, Police are hoping their DNA
phase will lead to some answers.
Police are working closely with the ESR forensic scientists in their DNA
phase and narrowing down over 300 potential familial links.
These potential contacts are from all over the country, and enquiries have
been made in Christchurch and Hamilton as well as across Tamaki Makaurau.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police would like to thank those in the
community who have been offering support.
Police have been overwhelmed with those people in the wider community showing
their respects for the baby girl.
Some members of the community have also chosen to name the baby Anahera,
which means Angel and at the same time provided two teddy bears and a
traditional Kahu Huruhuru for the baby girl to wear at her eventual funeral.
Detective Inspector Scott Beards says Police continue to appeal for the
mother of the baby, or anyone who may know she is, to do the right thing and
contact Police.
“We know someone knows what happened and we urge them, or anyone who
suspects they may know who her mother is to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number
210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url