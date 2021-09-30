Phil Goff Hails Taxi Service For COVID-19 Vaccination

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s plan for free taxis to take people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 will help boost the vaccine rollout, and he encourages anyone who needs the service to make use of it.

“With more than 80 per cent of Aucklanders now having received their first dose of the vaccine, we need to pull every available lever to enable those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so,” he says.

“It’s good to see health authorities working with Auckland businesses to reduce barriers to vaccination, and I expect we will see further initiatives to help boost the rollout in coming weeks.

“This initiative adds to the free services to and from vaccination centres already offered on Auckland Transport Metro buses, trains and ferries, and acknowledges that for some Aucklanders there are real obstacles to getting a vaccine, such as not having a car or barriers to using public transport. This will hopefully bridge that gap so—no matter your circumstance—you can protect yourself and your whānau.

“I encourage anyone who needs this service to make use of it to get vaccinated, and I hope other businesses who are able are thinking about how they can support the vaccine rollout among their staff, customers and communities.

“The best way to get out of lockdowns and return to more normal life with fewer restrictions is to achieve a high vaccination rate throughout the community—it’s something that will benefit everyone.”

The NHRCC taxi service, announced today, will be run in partnership with Auckland’s Co-op (Blue Bubble) Taxis and will transport people to community vaccination centres who have previously been unable to access these services.

The service is for those having their first doses only who are either unable to drive or access any other form of transport. Whānau bubbles of all sizes can also be supported with taxis and shuttles available.

