Paakiwaha Promo – Monday 6th September 2021

Press Release – Radio Waatea 603 AM

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective.

Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show, John Tamihere kicks off the show with a kōrero on the importance of getting Māori vaccinated and the mahi Māori providers on the ground to facilitate them.

Taitokerau Border Control kaikōrero Reuben Taipari joins Dale for an update on the roads since moving into level 3.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon gives his whakaaro on the tragic terrorist attack that took place last Friday in Auckland.

Dr Rawiri Taonui gives his latest analysis of COVID-19 numbers.

Criminologist Tracey McIntosh discussed about the missed opportunity to rehabilitate the terrorist in 2018 because of previous charges.

And Lady Tureiti Moxon talks about low vaccinations numbers for Māori despite a huge push from Māori Health providers.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

