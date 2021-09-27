Paakiwaha Prmo Monday 27th September 2021

Press Release – Radio Waatea

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: The face of Te Arawa’s rangatahi vaccine rollout, Tauawhi Bonilla, kicks off the show with a kōrero a new game plan set to be presented to the government.

Shirley Waru, the kaikōrero for a Māori led group preparing to occupy Mt Richmond / Ōtāhuhu, tunes in to give her whakaaro on the exotic trees set to be axed.

MP for Pakuranga and National Party spokesperson Police, Corrections, Serious Fraud Office, Youth, Simeon Brown, joins Dale to talk about funding gang-led initiatives.

Former Ngāi Tahu treaty negotiator Edward Ellison gives his whakaaro on the prospect of changing the country’s name to Aotearoa, and why it doesn’t sit well with many in Te Waipounamu.

A short film about the devastation of methamphetamine addiction in Aotearoa is set to premiere at the Whānau Marama New Zealand International Film Festival in October. Co-writer Aroha Awarau tunes in to the show to discuss.

Māori Women’s Welfare League president Prue Kapua talks about the newly announced Māori Health Authority appointees.

And Sir Ian Taylor dives into his thoughts on MIQ facilities and the threat they pose to businesses around the country.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

