on Operation Rally – update on the victims

Comments Off on Operation Rally – update on the victims

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The four victims still in Auckland Hospital remain in a stable condition.

Two are in ICU and two are on the wards.

This is really encouraging and positive news. Supporting the victims and their families through their recovery is a priority for Police.

Assistant Commissioner: Investigations Lauano Sue Schwalger

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url