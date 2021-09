on Operation Rally – further update on victims

Press Release – New Zealand Police

There are now three victims in Auckland Hopsital in a stable condition following the terror attack in New Lynn on Friday.

All three are now on the wards.

The four remaining victims are continuing to recover at home.

