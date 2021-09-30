One shot in fleeing driver incident
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police have been responding to a fleeing driver incident in Auckland this morning.
The incident began in the Ōtāhuhu area before 9am where a suspicious vehicle has failed to stop for Police.
A vehicle involved has since come to a stop on Lilac Grove, in Hillsborough.
One person in possession of a firearm has been shot by Police and is in a serious condition.
Police have also taken another person into custody from the vehicle.
Residents in the area are advised that there is currently a heightened Police presence in response to this incident.
However, Police are not currently seeking any additional people from the vehicle.
A further update will be provided once additional details are confirmed.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url