NZDF Investigates Alleged Auckland Border Breach

Press Release – New Zealand Defence Force

Investigations are currently underway into a report of an alleged border breach by an Auckland-based Royal New Zealand Navy junior sailor last weekend.

The junior sailor, who is fully vaccinated, travelled to attend the funeral of a close family member. They had not applied for a Ministry of Health (MOH) travel exemption.

The sailor has been instructed to isolate in their rural property in the Hawke’s Bay and get a COVID test.

The RNZN is investigating the alleged border breach and the surrounding circumstances. The regional health authority has been informed.

The Deputy Chief of Navy, Commodore Melissa Ross, said: “An investigation is currently underway into how the sailor managed to cross the border without an MoH exemption or essential travel status. While we acknowledge this junior sailor has experienced a significant loss and had wanted to support whanau, like many other New Zealanders in the same position, they must abide by the border restrictions in place and play their part in keeping New Zealand safe”.

As investigations are underway the NZDF cannot comment further.

