NZ Yoga Day Partners With I Am Hope For A Day Of Wellness

Yoga en masse is planned for Saturday 27th November in both Auckland and for the first time, NZ Yoga Day is coming to Christchurch.Timed on the eve of summer, it is an opportunity to feel the grass under your toes, the sun on your back and experience the collective energy of doing gentle yoga poses and a group-guided meditation practice. Set amongst the beautiful Western Springs Park in Auckland, and at Ferrymead Heritage Park in Christchurch, organisers say there is no need for prior yoga experience and everyone is welcome.

Franko Heke, event owner says “NZ Yoga Day is a chance for everybody to put down their devices for a few hours, head to the park with friends or whānau and try a yoga class for the first time or continue their yoga journey.”

NZ Yoga Day is about more than stretching bodies; it is also about emotional well-being. To emphasise this benefit, NZ Yoga Day has partnered with I Am Hope, a charity that supports young people and their families dealing with mental health. A percentage of ticket sales goes directly to the charity.

Heke, who has suffered from his own mental health issues, says meditation and yoga helped him through hard times and the partnership with I Am Hope felt logical given the benefits of mindfulness at alleviating anxiety and other mental health issues.

“Our high rate of suicide is evidence mental illness is not dealt with very well in Aotearoa New Zealand. We believe that practicing yoga and meditation can help people deal better with the anxiety from the stress of everyday modern life – I know because it helped me”, says Heke.

There is neither elitism nor hard poses: “The purpose is to show that yoga is for everyone. The only thing you need to bring is an open mind to experience the benefits of a group of all ages doing a healthy activity together.”

Priced at only $35 for adults, for the whole day with kids under 12 free, makes it an affordable fun day out for families. Food trucks will serve up delicious meat-free options and kids have a dedicated zone to play in.

Photos are available here

Key Facts

NZ Yoga Day Auckland and Christchurch

Time and date: 10 am – 5 pm Saturday 27th November

Place: Western Springs Park, Auckland | Ferrymead Heritage Park, Christchurch

Ticket price: Adult general admission $35. Children under 12 are free

Facebook event pages:

AKL – https://www.facebook.com/events/581719716283462

CHCH – https://www.facebook.com/events/422194169335300

Website and Tickets: www.nzyogaday.co.nz

NZ Yoga Day on Māori TV: https://www.teaomaori.news/tikanga-maori-infused-yoga

Local yoga teachers can apply to take a class on NZ Yoga Day, applications are through www.nzyogaday.co.nz

