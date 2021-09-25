Nominations Open For 2022 Auckland Local Elections

Press Release – Communities and Residents

Communities and Residents’ (C&R) first round of nominations open today for Whau, and Waitematā and Gulf council candidates to stand in the 2022 Auckland local elections.

If you are over the age of 18, a member of C&R, a New Zealand citizen, and enrolled on the electoral roll, your nomination is welcome.

C&R is a centre-right local body political group that has served Aucklanders for over 80 years. We will ensure Auckland achieves its potential by unlocking Auckland’s transport gridlock; unmasking Auckland’s faceless bureaucracy by having more local decisions made locally; delivering value-for-money to ratepayers; and promoting a prosperous economy. To read our vision for voters, visit www.c-r.org.nz/about

Nominations close 5pm, Wednesday 13 October, with a selection meeting to be held end of October.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url