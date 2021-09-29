New Zealand Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

More than 30 landmarks and prominent buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will be lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New sites joining for the first time include Auckland’s Eden Park, Wellington’s Majestic Centre, Blenheim’s Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain, Christchurch’s Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, and Dunedin’s Otago Museum.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer. In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 29 and 30 October, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event. Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, more than 3,300 women are diagnosed with the disease nationwide and every year around 650 will die from it.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: “We’re very grateful to have the support of so many landmarks across Aotearoa this October. By turning pink, they are helping to spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection.

“More than 3,300 Kiwi women are told every year that they have breast cancer. The good news is the earlier it’s caught, the better the outcome. But we’re worried about every woman who has missed their mammogram during the Covid-19 lockdowns this and last year, when breast screening was put on hold. We’re urging anyone who had an appointment cancelled to get rebooked as soon as possible. And if you’ve felt a lump or noticed any other changes, please see your GP straight away.”

“Kiwis can also do their bit to help us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer by donating to our street appeal later this month, or online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz. Without the generosity of New Zealanders, we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vital work.”

The following table shows all of the landmarks lighting in pink this October:

City   Location   Dates of Illumination  
Auckland   Sky Tower   2 – 3 October  
Auckland   Queen Street Lights   From 1 October  
Auckland   Eden Park   1 – 7 October  
Blenheim   Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain   16 – 21 October  
Christchurch   Christchurch Airport Terminal and the Airways Tower   1 – 8 October  
Christchurch   Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge   1 October  
Christchurch   Canterbury Museum   1 – 8 October  
Christchurch   New Regent Street   1 – 10 October  
Christchurch   Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū   Weeks: 3/10, 17/10, 24/10  
Cromwell   Welcome Sign   1 – 31 October  
Dunedin   Toitū Otago Settlers Museum   1 – 31 October  
Dunedin   Otago Museum   1 October  
Gisborne   Town Clock   1 – 8 October  
Hamilton   Victoria Bridge   18 – 31 October  
Hamilton   SkyCity Hamilton   1 – 31 October  
Hastings   Clock Tower   1 – 31 October  
Invercargill   Queens Park’s Fountain and Band Rotunda   1 – 8 October  
Nelson   Clock Tower   1 – 23 October, 25 – 31 October  
Nelson   Cathedral   1 – 31 October  
New Plymouth   Clock Tower   1 – 15 October  
Ōamaru   Craig Fountain – Ōamaru Gardens   1 – 31 October  
Ōamaru   Ōamaru Opera House   29 – 31 October  
Paeroa   Cenotaph on Primrose Hill   1 – 31 October  
Palmerston North   Regent Theatre   1 – 31 October  
Palmerston North   Hopwood Clock Tower   1 October  
Rotorua   i-SITE Clock Tower, Prince’s Gate Archway, Council Building, Eat Street, and Sculptures in Te Manawa   1 – 31 October  
Taupō   Hilton Lake Taupō   1 – 31 October  
Upper Hutt   Fantail Sculpture   1 – 31 October  
Wellington   Wellington Cable Car   18 – 24 October  
Wellington   Kelburn Park Fountain   1 October – 1 November  
Wellington   Woman of Words   1 October – 1 November  
Wellington   Hikitia Floating Crane   1 – 31 October  
Wellington   Bascule Bridge   1 – 31 October  
Wellington   Majestic Centre   1 – 7 October  
Whanganui   Durie Hill Memorial Tower   1 – 8 October  
Whangārei   Victoria Canopy Bridge   1 – 14 October, 17 – 31 October  

