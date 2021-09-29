New Zealand Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Press Release – NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

More than 30 landmarks and prominent buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will be lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New sites joining for the first time include Auckland’s Eden Park, Wellington’s Majestic Centre, Blenheim’s Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain, Christchurch’s Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, and Dunedin’s Otago Museum.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer. In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 29 and 30 October, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event. Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, more than 3,300 women are diagnosed with the disease nationwide and every year around 650 will die from it.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: “We’re very grateful to have the support of so many landmarks across Aotearoa this October. By turning pink, they are helping to spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection.

“More than 3,300 Kiwi women are told every year that they have breast cancer. The good news is the earlier it’s caught, the better the outcome. But we’re worried about every woman who has missed their mammogram during the Covid-19 lockdowns this and last year, when breast screening was put on hold. We’re urging anyone who had an appointment cancelled to get rebooked as soon as possible. And if you’ve felt a lump or noticed any other changes, please see your GP straight away.”

“Kiwis can also do their bit to help us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer by donating to our street appeal later this month, or online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz. Without the generosity of New Zealanders, we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vital work.”

The following table shows all of the landmarks lighting in pink this October:

City Location Dates of Illumination Auckland Sky Tower 2 – 3 October Auckland Queen Street Lights From 1 October Auckland Eden Park 1 – 7 October Blenheim Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain 16 – 21 October Christchurch Christchurch Airport Terminal and the Airways Tower 1 – 8 October Christchurch Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge 1 October Christchurch Canterbury Museum 1 – 8 October Christchurch New Regent Street 1 – 10 October Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū Weeks: 3/10, 17/10, 24/10 Cromwell Welcome Sign 1 – 31 October Dunedin Toitū Otago Settlers Museum 1 – 31 October Dunedin Otago Museum 1 October Gisborne Town Clock 1 – 8 October Hamilton Victoria Bridge 18 – 31 October Hamilton SkyCity Hamilton 1 – 31 October Hastings Clock Tower 1 – 31 October Invercargill Queens Park’s Fountain and Band Rotunda 1 – 8 October Nelson Clock Tower 1 – 23 October, 25 – 31 October Nelson Cathedral 1 – 31 October New Plymouth Clock Tower 1 – 15 October Ōamaru Craig Fountain – Ōamaru Gardens 1 – 31 October Ōamaru Ōamaru Opera House 29 – 31 October Paeroa Cenotaph on Primrose Hill 1 – 31 October Palmerston North Regent Theatre 1 – 31 October Palmerston North Hopwood Clock Tower 1 October Rotorua i-SITE Clock Tower, Prince’s Gate Archway, Council Building, Eat Street, and Sculptures in Te Manawa 1 – 31 October Taupō Hilton Lake Taupō 1 – 31 October Upper Hutt Fantail Sculpture 1 – 31 October Wellington Wellington Cable Car 18 – 24 October Wellington Kelburn Park Fountain 1 October – 1 November Wellington Woman of Words 1 October – 1 November Wellington Hikitia Floating Crane 1 – 31 October Wellington Bascule Bridge 1 – 31 October Wellington Majestic Centre 1 – 7 October Whanganui Durie Hill Memorial Tower 1 – 8 October Whangārei Victoria Canopy Bridge 1 – 14 October, 17 – 31 October

