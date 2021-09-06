New Lynn Supermarket Attack – The Christchurch Invitation

Press Release – Seed The Change

New Lynn Supermarket Attack – Mahia Te Aroha / The Christchurch Invitation Perspective

Our thoughts, our wishes, our prayers go out to those who were attacked and seriously injured, and to those who have been traumatised by what happened in the Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, Auckland two days ago.

We are one nation. We all share that human need to live in peace and to prosper together. Our streets, our schools, the places where we gather to meet, all should be safe from harm. We reject acts of violence and extremism, whatever their claims of justification.

We know that those harmed in Auckland will need ongoing support for their healing. Any time that innocent people are attacked – people going about their daily life intending no harm to others; any time this happens, this calls on the need for us to find a centre of strength.

Mahia Te Aroha / The Christchurch Invitation was born out of the Christchurch mosque attacks and by the overwhelming responses that we witnessed. Together we rejected extremism. It is fuelled by hurt and hate. It comes from a troubled place. We know what harm feels like and what a collective drive for compassion can do. We share the responsibility for the actions and education that will work for greater understanding.

So whatever led to an act of violence of this nature in Auckland, we turn to these words from The Charter for Compassion, signed by thousands of people from across the world:

The principle of compassion lies at the heart of all religious, ethical and spiritual traditions, calling us always to treat all others as we wish to be treated ourselves. Compassion impels us to work tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of our fellow creatures . . . to honour the inviolable sanctity of every single human being, treating everybody, without exception, with absolute justice, equity and respect.

It is also necessary in both public and private life to refrain consistently and empathically from inflicting pain.

We therefore call upon all men and women . . . to return to the ancient principle that any interpretation of scripture that breeds violence, hatred or disdain is illegitimate . . . Born of our deep interdependence, compassion is essential to human relationships and to a fulfilled humanity. It is the path to enlightenment, and indispensable to the creation of a just economy and a peaceful global community.

[The full text is at https://charterforcompassion.org/charter]

