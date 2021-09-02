Mel Parsons ‘Carry On’ NZ tour postponed to December

Press Release – NicNak Media

Mel Parsons’ ‘Carry On’ single release tour has been postponed to December.

Due to alert level and COVID restrictions, the 4-date tour, which was due to kick off on September 9, has been pushed back three months.

All tickets purchased remain valid for these new dates. For other ticketing options, as well as extra tickets for these new dates – see Plus1.co.nz

The tour will now kick off in Hamilton, at Nivara Lounge on Wednesday December 8; before heading to the Tuning Fork in Auckland on Thursday December 9. Wellington’s Meow is next on Friday December 10; finishing up in Christchurch with Loons (Lyttelton) on Saturday December 11.

Mel Parsons recently released her hypnotic new single and video ‘Carry On’ – her first release since 2018’s award-winning album, GLASS HEART.

Listen to ‘Carry On’ HERE

Watch the video HERE

MEL PARSONS – CARRY ON TOUR

Wednesday December 8 – Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

Thursday December 9 – Tuning Fork, Auckland

Friday December 10 – Meow, Wellington

Saturday December 11 – Loons, Christchurch

Tickets on sale now HERE and HERE

