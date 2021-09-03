Mayor Goff welcomes record day for vaccinations in Auckland

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes COVID-19 vaccinations in Auckland reaching a record 30,477 yesterday.

“This is a great result, reflecting the community engaging with the need to be vaccinated, the system responding and staff stepping up to the challenge,” Goff said.

“New capacity for vaccinations to take place is being provided with additional GPs, pharmacies, church events, the Papakura Marae drive-through, the Auckland Airport Park and Ride drive-through and the new centre at Trusts Arena contributing to this result.

“Since Sunday 22 August, the Airport drive-through has administered 35,000 doses, and is now open to bookings from the general public who haven’t had their first dose yet. People who still need to get their first dose are being encouraged to book in at the drive-through by visiting Book My Vaccine (bookmyvaccine.nz).

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and the community. We want to continue to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as possible.

“A big thank you to all those working hard on the frontline to make this vaccination effort possible,” Mayor Goff said.

