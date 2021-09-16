Jet-setting coastal residence for sale

Press Release – Bayleys

Jet-setting coastal residence in exclusive farm park placed on the market for sale

A modern family home in an exclusive gated coastal lifestyle block community – with shared use of a private beach, tar-sealed airstrip, and protected native bush reserves – has been placed on the market for sale.

This lovely home at Matakohe on the northern stretch of the Kaipara Harbour which delineates Auckland from Northland, sits on an elevated hillside peak encircled by some 8.76-hectares of grassed farmland and covenanted bush – with unobstructed views of the harbour at the end of its driveway.

The property is located within the gated Kauri Point Farm Park – a private 80-hectare development consisting of 32 large sections/lifestyle blocks – 6 of which have been built on so far, with others about to start construction soon. Building is a mix of both holiday retreats and primary residences.

Designed as an environmentally-focused lifestyle enclave where each residence is built well away from its neighbour, Kauri Point Farm Park has large portions of covenanted native bush attracting an array of bird life. Property owners within the exclusive community pay an annual body corporate fee of $500 for maintenance of communal areas.

Homes in the boutique coastal headland rarely come up for sale. However, the contemporary and well-presented 200-square metre residence at 3 Te Wairoa Lane within Kauri Point Farm Park is now being marketed for sale at auction on November 3 through Bayleys Whangarei. Salesperson Catherine Stewart said that the 32 properties within the park enjoyed shared exclusive use of the location’s private bay, boat ramp, and 800-metre tar-sealed airstrip.

Comprising of three bedrooms in two separate wings, two bathrooms, three toilets, and an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room looking directly out across the countryside to the harbour below, the stylish residence at 3 Te Wairoa Lane was built in 2017. Oversized stacker doors enhance the views over both decks and their ensuing vistas from within the high stud living areas.

“Sitting prominently on a hill-top vantage, the home has outstanding 180-degree sea views, while landscaped gardens encircle the home and its heated saltwater swimming pool and outdoor entertaining area. The front deck meanwhile has its own petanque court and enough space to contain its own golf driving range,” Ms Stewart said.

“Designed with outdoor living in mind around a Z-shaped floorplan, the home has expansive decking on two sides – so you can be sheltered from wind coming in any direction.”

In addition to the home and land for sale with the Kauri Point Farm Park enclave, an adjoining 31.4-hectare undeveloped block is also being marketed for sale. Sitting immediately to one side of the lifestyle community, the property at 962 Tinopai Road is also being auctioned, separately, by Bayleys Whangarei on November 3.

The equally well positioned Tinopai Road block – zoned rural 1A in the Kaipara District Council Plan – is currently utilised for grazing beef stock, and comprises of some seven hectares of covenanted native bush which has been fully fenced and also has its own private bay.

The land is fenced with 7 wire post and battens into eight paddocks producing some 100 bales of silage annually. Ms Stewart said that while there was no dwelling currently on the property, it does contain cattle yards and a hay barn, and a geo’ tech’ report has identified the best building platform for any new owner to take advantage of with a home of elegance or distinction.

Ms Stewart said the Kauri Point Farm Park and neighbouring lifestyle block locations offered excellent fishing options on the Kaipara – with residents in the enclave already catching large Snapper and Kahawai off the rocks this spring.

The two Matakohe properties for sale are situated 105 minute’s drive from Auckland, and less than 15 minutes to the small township of Paparoa which boasts a country pub, along with a farmers’ market every Saturday.

Click here for more information on the listing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url