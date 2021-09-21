Comments Off on Hundreds Expected To Sign Up To Break Free From Lockdown

Press Release – SPCA

SPCA is calling on thrill-seekers, adrenaline junkies and anyone who may be looking to jump outside their comfort zone to take the plunge by skydiving for animals in need.

The charity’s annual Jump to the Rescue fundraiser is about to take off once again and SPCA is encouraging Kiwis to get involved by taking part in a tandem skydive, with all funds raised going towards helping New Zealand’s vulnerable animals.

With the recent Covid-19 lockdown and the country’s borders remaining closed, SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says skydiving for animals in need is the ultimate way to break free from lockdown.

“After weeks being stuck in our bubbles, I know a lot of Kiwis will be itching to get outdoors and do something outside of their comfort zone. I jumped a couple of years ago and the adrenaline rush is something I’ve never forgotten!” says Ms Midgen.

Participants have two months to raise as much money as they can for the 35,000 animals SPCA helps each year. Those who raise more than $775 can jump for free in the event, which is scheduled for November 28. They can choose from jump sites in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Taupo, Abel Tasman and Mount Cook.

Ms Midgen says the event couldn’t come at a better time, after the charity had to push pause on all community fundraising and close its Op Shops during the recent lockdown.

“Last year we had a record number of people sign up to take part, who managed to raise a whopping $200,000 for SPCA. We’re hoping to do just as well this year, especially to make up for our fundraising loss during lockdown.”

People who are interested in taking part can sign up via SPCA’s website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url