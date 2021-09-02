on How To Prepare For Alert Level 3

The Covid-19 Delta variant is more infectious than previous strains – therefore, some additional controls for businesses are now required.

At Alert Level 3, work should be done remotely where possible. Where this is not possible, on-site work is permitted, with appropriate health and safety measures and physical distancing measures in place:

If your business requires close physical contact it cannot operate.

Staff work from home if they can.

Businesses need to display a QR code and have an alternative contact tracing system. Make sure that people either scan in or provide their contact details.

Customers cannot come onto your premises — unless you are a supermarket, dairy, butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

Your business legally must be contactless. Your customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up legally must also be contactless.

Basic hygiene measures legally must be maintained. Physical distancing, handwashing and regularly cleaning surfaces. Workers legally must stay home if they’re sick.

Staff legally must remain a minimum of 1 metre apart at all times where practical.

PPE including face coverings, be used where appropriate.

You legally must meet all other health and safety obligations.

Mandatory face coverings

Your employees legally must wear a face covering at work if:

they work in an Alert Level 3 business or service that has customer contact, for example supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitality venues, takeaways, and petrol stations

they are a delivery driver to residential addresses

they drive a taxi or ride-share vehicle

you are an accommodation

they work in the public-facing area of a court or tribunal

you are a local or central Government agency, or a social service provider with a customer service counter.

Going into someone’s home to work

At Alert Level 3, your employees can go into someone’s home to work if they are a tradesperson, for example a plumber, electrician or locksmith.

They legally must stay 2 metres apart from everyone in the home. Online payment options are recommended to minimise physical contact.

Your employees should not go into someone’s home if they are unwell, or if the clients they are visiting are unwell.

Home cleaners cannot work.

Travel

Personal movement within Alert Level 3 is limited, except for permitted reasons.

Business and work travel across the Alert Level 4 and 3 boundary (Auckland/Northland and the rest of New Zealand) is strictly limited to stop the spread of the virus. You may only travel across the Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 3 boundary if that travel is permitted. You also need to make sure your workers have acceptable evidence that they are permitted to cross the boundary.

If you travel from an Alert Level 4 area to an Alert Level 3 area, you must make sure you “take your Alert Level with you”. This means following all Alert Level 4 guidance.

