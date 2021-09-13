Homicide investigation underway in Manurewa

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched over the discovery of a woman’s body in Manurewa on Saturday.

Police have been investigating the circumstances of her death after she was located just off of McVilly Road at around 4.30pm on 11 September.

A post-mortem examination has now been completed. For operational reasons we are unable to comment further about the results of this.

However, Police can confirm that the woman has now been identified and we are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police are unable to release any further personal details until these processes have been completed.

The scene examination on McVilly Road has also been completed.

Investigation staff are continuing to analyse CCTV footage from the wider area and have been conducting an area canvass as part of this enquiry.

The community can be reassured that Police are working hard to piece together the facts surrounding her death and will hold any person responsible to account.

Anyone with information can contact Police 105 quoting the file number 210911/6094 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau Police

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url