Homicide Investigation Launched In Favona

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, Counties Manukau

Police:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the tragic death of a 72-year-old man at an address in Favona, Auckland yesterday evening.

A post mortem has been carried out today and Police are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been notified.

Police are currently speaking with a man who is assisting us with our enquiries.

We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and want to reassure our community of this.

This is an extremely difficult time for the victim’s family and Police, along with Victim Support, are supporting them.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url